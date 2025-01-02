Spain's toll motorway prices go up, including the AP-7 on the Costa del Sol

Europa Press Malaga Thursday, 2 January 2025, 10:38

Spain's ministry of transport and sustainable mobility has decided to increase the tolls on state-owned motorways under administrative concession for 2025: as of 1 January 2025, the rates rose by between 3.84 per cent and 5.45 per cent, depending on the specific conditions of each concession.

The update of user charges on the AP-51, AP-6, AP-61, AP-53, AP-66, AP-7 Alicante-Cartagena, AP-7 Malaga-Guadiaro, AP-68, AP-71, AP-9 and AP-46 has been approved through a ministerial order, at the proposal of the government delegation for the national toll motorway concession.

Likewise, the toll fees for motorways managed by the state-owned land transport infrastructure company (Seitt), which operates under this ministry, will see a base increase of two per cent in 2025 for vehicles without an electronic toll payment devce and an average increase of five per cent for vehicles equipped with electronic payment devices. The ministry explained that this difference is justified by compliance with European regulations on the matter for vehicles with such devices.

Free until 6am

Likewise, Seitt motorways will continue to be free of charge between midnight and 6am every day of the year. Specifically, these rates will apply from 1 January 2025 to the toll motorways managed by Seitt: R-3/R-5; R-2; R-4, M-12, AP-7 (Alicante ring road), AP-7 (Cartagena-Vera), AP-36 (Ocaña-La Roda) and AP-41 (Madrid-Toledo).

In the case of toll motorways under administrative concession, the authorised increase is mainly due to the increase in the consumer price index, as provided for in the law, and to the extraordinary and temporary measures approved at the end of 2022 to limit toll increases to four per cent in 2023.

The transport ministry said that at the end of 2022, a subsidy was made available to mitigate the effects of high inflation, since a rise of between 8.4 per cent and 9.5 per cent should have been applied, and the obligation was established to eliminate this subsidy at the end of 2026, i.e. to pass it on to the user in stages over three years. If the subsidies had not been continued in 2025, the increase in tolls would have ranged between 5.98 per cent and 7.72 per cent.

The application of this measure has resulted in savings of around 60 million euros for users between 2023 and 2024, which have been covered by the ministry of transport, according to the calculations of this department. The amount represented by the subsidy in 2025 is estimated at 22 million euros.

In addition to the extraordinary and temporary measures approved, the government is implementing a policy of toll subsidies to reduce the costs borne by users who use these roads on a regular basis. In some cases, these subsidies have been agreed with the regional governments, which contribute financially to the measure.

This policy is in addition to that already in place on several motorways, such as the AP-71, AP-46, AP-51, AP-61, AP-7 Malaga-Guadiaro and AP-7 Alicante-Cartagena, where discounts for regular use or reduced rates during different time slots were established from the outset as a requirement for their implementation. The aim is to lower costs for regular users and to contribute to a more efficient and safer use of the State road network as a whole.