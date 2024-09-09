Three people seriously injured after police car loses control and hits pedestrians in Madrid

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo Madrid Monday, 9 September 2024, 11:34 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

There was a serious traffic accident in one of the busiest areas in the commercial heart of Madrid on Sunday. A National Police vehicle, which was travelling at high speed to support another patrol car, lost control at the junction of the busy Narváez and Alcalá streets, encroaching onto the pavement and hitting several people.

Three of the pedestrians were seriously injured, according to the Samur ambulance service, a baby and two women - one of them the mother of the young child. The injured are a 47-year-old woman whose foot was crushed who was transferred in serious condition to the La Paz hospital; the little boy of just over one-year-old with facial trauma and traumatic brain injury, who was transferred with a reserved prognosis to the Niño Jesús hospital; and a 34-year-old woman with a fractured femur and multiple contusions transferred to the hospital 12 de Octubre with a less serious prognosis.

In addition, the emergency services also had to attend to another woman with minor injuries to a leg, who was taken to the Gregorio Marañón hospital, as well as attending to three other people with anxiety attacks, two of whom also had to be taken to hospital, one of whom was the baby's grandmother.

#Atropello múltiple en Narváez con Alcalá, #Salamanca. @SAMUR_PC atiende a un total de 7 personas, 3 por crisis de ansiedad y 4 por heridas.



La más grave es una mujer con un pie catastrófico. Ha sido estabilizada y trasladada grave a La Paz.



Investiga @policiademadrid. pic.twitter.com/zjq0JRIdTj — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) September 8, 2024

At the scene of the incident, as seen on social media networks, there were scenes of panic and bewilderment for several minutes. The junction of Narváez and Alcalá streets (very close to Calle Goya and two large El Corte Inglés stores) was crowded with pedestrians at 4.10pm at the time of the accident, as this shopping area of Spain's capital city is open every Sunday.

With sirens blaring

The National Police vehicle that ran over the pedestrians, CNP sources explained, was heading at full speed, with the required sirens and lights, to support another patrol in the arrest of an individual who had allegedly violently assaulted another person.

The incursion of the pavement, according to the provisional investigation, appeared to happen when the police car swerved violently, causing the driver to lose control, when another vehicle crossed its path when it failed to notice the speeding police vehicle.