Image of the accident scene this Sunday morning. Bomberos de Valencia
Three killed when helicopter crashes after hitting high-voltage power line in Spain

The accident happened this Sunday morning when the Hidroelectrica workers were inspecting cables that carry electric current in the Valencia region

Arturo Checa

Valencia

Sunday, 29 September 2024, 12:58

Three workers from the Hidroeléctrica company died this Sunday morning (29 September) when the helicopter in which they were flying crashed over the Valencia region municipality of Puçol, near Monte Picayo, in Spain.

The accident happened at around 10am, when workers were flying over the area to check the power lines. According to the Guardia Civil, the aircraft hit some high-voltage cables and crashed in a rural area.

The deceased were apparently the only occupants of the aircraft, so there were no survivors. Firefighters from the provincial brigade including a GERA recovery team, as well as Guardia Civil officers are still at the scene. Two ambulances were also sent to the scene of the tragedy.

Officers from the Puçol Local Police force were the first officers to arrive at the scene of the accident, but the victims died on the spot.

