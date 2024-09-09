Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The port of Llanes. G. P.
This is the popular tourist destination in Spain where the sun shone the least last month
Weather

This is the popular tourist destination in Spain where the sun shone the least last month

At the other end of the scale was Cordoba, the weather station at its airport registered 396.2 hours of sunshine in August

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 9 September 2024, 18:09

Opciones para compartir

Of the 744 hours in August, in Llanes the sun only shone for 135 hours. This data, provided by the Spain's state weather agency (Aemet), places the Asturian municipality in the north of the country as the place in the whole with the least amount of sunshine last month. In other words, one of the country's tourist sites par excellence is where the sun has shone the least.

At the other end of the scale was Cordoba. The weather station at its airport recorded no less than 396.2 hours of sunshine last month.

The maximum temperature during the month was 44.3C and recorded in Álora (Malaga province) on Thursday 1 August. In addition, the most outstanding daily rainfall was 195mm in Mercadal (Menorca), where during the whole month it was 230.2mm.

In a list in which the Aemet has collected extreme data for August, the state body detailed that the lowest maximum temperature was in Atún (Huesca) on Wednesday 14th with 8.4C. On the other hand, Cap de Vaquèira (Lleida) recorded the lowest absolute minimum temperature in the whole country on Monday 19 with 2.8C, while Torremolinos (Malaga) had the highest minimum on Friday 2nf with 30.7C.

Aemet also reported that the maximum wind gust was registered on Wednesday 14th in the Cabrera National Park, where 137 kilometres per hour (km/h) were measured.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1

    Are people really going to Mercadona supermarket stores in Spain to pull?
  2. 2 Michelin-starred restaurant chef opens fish festival in home town on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Joe Strummer: A punk rocker's haven in Lorca's city
  4. 4 This is the programme for the Costa del Sol's 2024 International Torre del Mar Air Show
  5. 5 Buying a property in Spain: in your own name or through a company?
  6. 6 Costa del Sol is Mr England's happy place
  7. 7 Woman arrested in Marbella over drugs hidden inside Buddha statues
  8. 8 British formation aerobatic team promise to 'surprise' the crowd at Costa del Sol air show
  9. 9 'Honoured' new British Ambassador arrives in Spain
  10. 10 A fairly dull Malaga CF remain undefeated after 0-0 draw against Cordoba

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad