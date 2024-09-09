This is the popular tourist destination in Spain where the sun shone the least last month

SUR Malaga Monday, 9 September 2024, 18:09 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Of the 744 hours in August, in Llanes the sun only shone for 135 hours. This data, provided by the Spain's state weather agency (Aemet), places the Asturian municipality in the north of the country as the place in the whole with the least amount of sunshine last month. In other words, one of the country's tourist sites par excellence is where the sun has shone the least.

At the other end of the scale was Cordoba. The weather station at its airport recorded no less than 396.2 hours of sunshine last month.

The maximum temperature during the month was 44.3C and recorded in Álora (Malaga province) on Thursday 1 August. In addition, the most outstanding daily rainfall was 195mm in Mercadal (Menorca), where during the whole month it was 230.2mm.

📊 Estos son los datos extremos del pasado agosto de 2024 en la red de estaciones de AEMET.



En breve publicaremos el informe climático del mes. pic.twitter.com/JFZ9QlGK5K — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 5, 2024

In a list in which the Aemet has collected extreme data for August, the state body detailed that the lowest maximum temperature was in Atún (Huesca) on Wednesday 14th with 8.4C. On the other hand, Cap de Vaquèira (Lleida) recorded the lowest absolute minimum temperature in the whole country on Monday 19 with 2.8C, while Torremolinos (Malaga) had the highest minimum on Friday 2nf with 30.7C.

Aemet also reported that the maximum wind gust was registered on Wednesday 14th in the Cabrera National Park, where 137 kilometres per hour (km/h) were measured.