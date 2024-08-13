This is the alcoholic drink that knocks beer from its top spot during the summer months in Spain

A.P./E.P. Malaga Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 17:42 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

In Spain, leisure time is indispensable. Many meetings and get-togethers with friends and loved ones take place in bars. It is not unusual to pass by a terrace and see it full of people having a drink. One of the most popular drinks is undoubtedly beer. However, consumption of the traditional 'caña de cerveza' has fallen by 14.03 per cent in the first half of this year.

On the other hand, that of the 'clara' (shandy), a combination of beer with lemonade or soda, which is lighter and has a lower alcohol content, has shot up by 35.4 per cent. These are the figures from the study carried out by the Delectatech platform by analysing the comments on digital platforms of more than 250,000 hospitality establishments throughout Spain.

Specifically, the report shows that this increase in consumption of shandy occurs especially in areas such as the Balearic Islands, Castile and Leon, the Canary Islands and Catalonia. This decrease in beer consumption in Spain coincides with data confirming that the consumption of alcoholic beverages fell by 2.64 per cent in the first half of this year, due to changes in drinking habits.

The report noted that the overall decline in beverage alcohol consumption may be related to the price increases that occurred during 2023, the impact of which is still lingering, as well as the growing concern for health and healthier living, especially among young people.

Tourism

On the other hand, alcohol consumption figures in Spain are also impacted by the increase in tourism. Therefore, a drink traditionally associated with foreign tourism such as sangria grew by 6.51 per cent, driven by consumption in tourist areas such as Catalonia (19.36 per cent) and Andalucía (4.87 per cent).

Meanwhile, other drinks associated with celebrations and social occasions also recorded increases, such as 'cava' (sparkling white wine), up 3.12 per cent, and champagne, up 10.16 per cent.

Regular wine consumption remained stable in the first part of 2024. Thus, wine consumption in restaurants underwent very subtle variations (+0.08 per cent), with a 3.49 per cent increase in red wine consumption, while white wine recorded a slight decrease of 1.04 per cent in its relevance in online comments.

Cocktails and high-proof alcoholic drinks on the decline

On the other hand, cocktails and traditional high-proof alcoholic drinks are the ones that suffer most from this decline in consumption. Among the cocktails, the cosmopolitan and the daiquiri increased their presence in comments, with 11.14 per cent and 3.29 per cent, respectively, being the only traditional cocktails that grew in comparison with the falls of mojitos (-17.47 per cent), the caipirinha (-14.32 per cent), cubalibres (-5.72 per cent) and piña coladas (-3.95 per cent).

Something similar happened with spirits, which overall fall by 3.92 per cent, driven by declines in rum (-4.03 per cent) and vodka (-6.63 per cent).

However, beverages traditionally less relevant in the Spanish on-trade, such as pisco, which shot up 37.69 per cent, and tequila, with a 7.97 per cent increase, continue to gain relevance among consumers.