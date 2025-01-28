A huge gastronomic challenge in Spain with a whopping first prize

Lucía Gutiérrez León Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 14:46 Compartir

The "Bocatón" is back for a third year in the village of Puente Almuhey in the Spanish province of León. It's a gastronomic challenge that puts giant sandwich lovers to the test.

The Hotel Río Cea is organising the peculiar contest on 22 February, when participants will be given a 2.5-kilo, 15-centimetre-wide sandwich containing more than 12 ingredients including fried eggs, which has replaced the French omelette served up in previous years.

According to Ganty Ramos, owner of the venue, this year the format is changing: "We have decided to concentrate it into one day with a bigger prize, 250 euros, to make it more exciting and encourage people to participate and enjoy the show".

A challenge that brings together competitors and onlookers

The event will start at 8pm and is be open to anyone willing to take on the challenge. There is no time limit, although the jury will award a prize to the fastest eater. Participants can eat it however they are most comfortable; standing up, with their hands or with cutlery. Drinks are not included, and registration costs 17 euros.

Last year, more than 12 people took part in the competition, and the winner, Cristian Fresno, managed to finish it in less than half an hour. This time, the single day of competition increases the expectation: "Last year, curious people even came from Bilbao and Babia, and many tried the "Bocatón" outside the competition. We hope that this year it will be just as exciting," said Ganty.

Registration open

Registration is now open and can be made by calling 696 654 934 or 987 703 521, indicating the town or city of origin. It is also possible to enjoy the "Bocatón" outside the competition during the whole month of February, at a price of 30 euros.

The giant sandwich attracts not only competitors, but also many curious onlookers who enjoy the spectacle. "Some people come to try it and end up staying at the hotel. Many come back because the Bocatón leaves its mark. Some even share their experiences of other gastronomic challenges in Spain," adds the organiser, who promises that the tradition will continue in the future.

A "unique" challenge in León

According to Ramos: "In Puente Almuhey we don't celebrate Valentine's Day, we celebrate Bocatón month. This event not only encourages participants, but also invites people to get out of the house in a winter which is very difficult for small towns".

With more than 20 participants in the first year and a growing number of visitors, the 'Bocatón de Puente Almuhey' has established itself as an event not to be missed for lovers of eating challenges.