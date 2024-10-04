Spanish troops stay in Lebanon UN peacekeeping force for now as Madrid evacuates civilians Two planes carrying a total of 244 people have already landed back in Spain after Israel started bombing Beirut

Spain is keeping a close eye on the developing conflict in the Middle East due to the presence of Spanish peacekeeping troops in the south of Lebanon - part of the long-standing United Nations mission there. But for the moment Madrid will not be withdrawing them.

The government position on evacuating civilians changed this week, however. On Monday the defence ministry was still advising Spanish nationals to take scheduled transport to leave Lebanon. But on Wednesday Minister of Defence Margarita Robles announced that two military planes, which could be three, were being sent to Beirut for Thursday.

The 679 Spanish military personnel linked to the UN mission were, for the time being, staying put. There are some 11,000 troops on the international mission and these are led by a Spanish lieutenant general, Aroldo Láz.

The Spanish interior minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, on Wednesday sent a message of calm to the Spanish people despite acknowledging that the situation in the Middle East is "totally worrying" following the escalation of violence in recent days between Israel and Iran.

News from the region in recent days following the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon and Iran's missile launch has forced a change in the programme initially planned for King Felipe's visit to Jordan. The monarch will travel to Amman without Queen Letizia and his agenda will be reduced to just two days, this coming Saturday and Sunday, one less than initially planned.