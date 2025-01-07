Mountaineer who climbed the highest peak in Spain's Pyrenees to sleep on New Year's Eve found dead

ABC Huesca Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 15:47

A 41-year-old mountain climber has been found dead in the Salenques valley, in the northeastern Spanish province of Huesca. The Guardia Civil recovered the body of Gerard Olivé, a mountaineer from Tivissa in Tarragona, on Saturday 4 January.

His family alerted authorities on 2 January and told them he had not been heard from after leaving his vehicle parked in the Senarta car park, in Benasque, with the intention of climbing the Aneto mountain.

The Guardia Civil activated a search operation involving members of the air unit and found the man about 1.30pm on Saturday. He is believed to have suffered a fall from the top of the Salenques ridge.

"With a broken heart, we share that Gerard has unexpectedly left us while he was doing one of the things he loved most: enjoying the mountains. We thank all of you who knew and loved him for your expressions of affection and support. Gerard will always be with us at every summit, every country and every record. We love you," his family wrote on social media.

A chef in love with the mountains

A chef by training, Olivé loved sleeping outdoors in a temporary shelter, usually in the mountains. He did this as an outlet to his busy job. After studying hotel management in Girona, taking classes from Joan Roca and working at Ferrán Adriá's El Bulli, he worked his way up through the ranks, which resulted in more pressure at work.

The stress generated by his job, coupled with a painful relationship break-up, ended up leading him to look for a way to channel the adrenaline. Inspired by the Edge of the Impossible documentaries," he told ABC newspaper almost two years ago, he started hiking and sleeping outdoors (bivouacking).

"My first bivouac was the most beautiful day of my life," he told this newspaper. Since then, he has continued to do what he loves most: enjoying the mountains..