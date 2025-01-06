Spanish health authorities issue alert over presence of cannabis in oil

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 6 January 2025, 10:10

The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) has circulated an alert notification from the health authorities of Catalonia in the north of Spain for the presence of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in an oil.

Specifically, THC has been detected in a hemp seed oil, branded Pure Indian Foods, from the United States. Tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and with the international common name 'dronabinol', is the main psychoactive constituent of cannabis.

The product involved is:

-Product name: Hemp seed oil.

-Brand: Pure Indian Foods.

-Packaging: 250 ml glass container.

-Lot number: 04761.

-Best before date: 30/11/2026.

-Unit weight/vol.: 250 ml.

-Temperature: ambient.

Zoom Part of the labelling of the oil affected by the alert SUR

This information has been passed on to the relevant authorities of regions through the coordinated system for the rapid exchange of information (SCIRI), in order to verify the withdrawal of the affected products.

People who may have the product affected by this alert at home are advised to refrain from consuming it.