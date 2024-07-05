Spain's Princess of Asturias made an officer after finishing her 11 months of army training

Ander Azpiroz Madrid Friday, 5 July 2024, 12:56 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Princess of Asturias has finished her eleven months of training in the army at the military academy in Zaragoza, northern Spain.

Princess Leonor has been taught how to fire assault rifles, crawl through the mud to avoid detection by a supposed enemy and ski in high mountains in adverse conditions. The heir to the throne is now an officer in the army, a rank she received from her father, King Felipe along with the Spanish Grand Cross of Military Merit, just as he received from his father, Juan Carlos I, in 1986.

The princess was embraced by her father after receiving the distinction and will now go on to a period of training in the navy and air force.