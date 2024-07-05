Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The King and Princess Leonor during the ceremony. Europa Press
Spain&#039;s Princess of Asturias made an officer after finishing her 11 months of army training
Royals

Spain's Princess of Asturias made an officer after finishing her 11 months of army training

Leonor, the heir to the throne, was awarded the rank by her father, King Felipe, and she will now go on to a period of training in the navy and air force

Ander Azpiroz

Madrid

Friday, 5 July 2024, 12:56

Opciones para compartir

The Princess of Asturias has finished her eleven months of training in the army at the military academy in Zaragoza, northern Spain.

Princess Leonor has been taught how to fire assault rifles, crawl through the mud to avoid detection by a supposed enemy and ski in high mountains in adverse conditions. The heir to the throne is now an officer in the army, a rank she received from her father, King Felipe along with the Spanish Grand Cross of Military Merit, just as he received from his father, Juan Carlos I, in 1986.

The princess was embraced by her father after receiving the distinction and will now go on to a period of training in the navy and air force.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Demolition of three Benalmádena hotels awaited as 'potential buyers' of land show interest
  2. 2 German resident reported missing by family in Malaga province found safe and well
  3. 3 Benalmádena calls on central government for new train stations on existing line along the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Petition started in Costa del Sol town against reggaeton beach festival which is expected to attract 10,000 fans
  5. 5 Spain and Germany: one of the two best teams has to go
  6. 6 'Freedom Flotilla' to dock at Costa del Sol port on latest journey to Gaza
  7. 7 Cream of haute cuisine in Malaga province to prepare tasting menu for foodies at Cívitas Puerto Banús gala
  8. 8 Beso Beach: the perfect fusion of Basque and Mediterranean cuisine in an idyllic setting
  9. 9 'Don't blame lack of homes on the tourists,' say holiday-rental property owners
  10. 10 Europe-an rock royalty kick off iconic Costa del Sol music festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad