Spain's nine most-wanted criminals: Police issue appeal for public's help to track them down

Thursday, 26 December 2024

The National Police force in Spain has updated its list of the most wanted criminals the country, a list that includes murders, sex offenders and drug traffickers. A total of nine people, all men, appear on the list and the police are asking for the collaboration of the public to help find them so they can arrest them.

"If you recognise any of these people, please contact us," said the police, who have provided a form on their website to enter data such as a description or location of sightings. Below is the list:

1 Marek Dawid Legiec

Marek Dawid Legiec is 32 years old, with an athletic build and brown eyes. He is wanted for drug trafficking and membership of a criminal organisation. He has tattoos on his neck and arm and a mole on his left temple.

2 Baltasar Vilar Durán

68 years old, slim build, brown/tan hair and blue eyes. Wanted for drug trafficking offences.

3 Domingos Manuel Pinto Coelho

51 years old, athletic build, height 1.66 metres, white/grey hair and brown eyes.

Wanted for multiple offences of abuse and sexual assault against minors.

4 Álvaro Pasquin Mora

Slim build, height 1.70 metres, dark hair and black eyes. Wanted for sexual abuse and threatening behaviour. He has different tattoos: on his chest the phrase "La suerte está echada" ("The die is cast"), on the inside of his wrist the symbol of a gear shift lever, on his right and left side the Pisces symbol and on his right forearm Salvador.

5 Jonathan Montoya Rendón

39 years old. He is of athletic build, height 1.85 metres, with black hair and black eyes. According to the list drawn up by the National Police, this fugitive is "highly dangerous". He is wanted for the crime of murder.

6 Jesús Heredia Iglesias

Jesús Heredia Iglesias is 47 years old, heavy build, 1.6m tall, light brown hair, blue eyes. High risk. Wanted for murder.

7 Alberto Severo De Sousa Madureira

53 years old, slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for the crime of murder. He goes by the name of David Ruben Villas-Boas Cortereal.

8 Segundo Cousido Vieites

43 years old, strong build, height 1.80 metres, dark hair and brown eyes. Medium dangerousness. Convicted of several offences of abuse and sexual aggression against minors.

9 José Manuel Canela Vázquez

Aged 50, athletic build, height 1.79 metres tall, brown/curly hair and brown eyes. Highly dangerous. Wanted for an offence against public health.