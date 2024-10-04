Spain has welcomed more than 64 million foreign tourists so far this year with spending at record levels

Edurne Martínez Madrid Friday, 4 October 2024, 11:12 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The international tourism boom in Spain continues and August, the holiday month par excellence, it clearly was not going to be any different.

Spain has received a total of 64.3 million foreign tourists so far this year up to August, with spending also at record levels; this has shot up by 17.6 per cent to 86.5 billion euros, according to data published on Wednesday this week by the INE national statistics institute.

In August alone, Spain received almost 11 million people, 7 per cent more than in August last year, with spending exceeding 15.3 billion euros, a 13 per cent increase. The average spend per tourist was 1,405 euros during a stay, 5 per cent more than a year ago. And daily spending grew by 9 per cent to 188 euros per person.

The main countries of origin in the first eight months of 2024 were the United Kingdom (with almost 12.7 million tourists and an increase of 7.8 per cent), France (with almost 9.2 million and an increase of 10.1 per cent) and Germany (with more than 8 million, an increase of 9.3 per cent).