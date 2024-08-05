Dinner in Ibiza: six arrested after refusing to pay 12,300-euro bill

E. P. Monday, 5 August 2024, 15:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The National Police have arrested a total of six people who refused to pay a bill of more than 12,000 euros at a restaurant in Ibiza.

As reported by the National Police in a formal statement, last Thursday police officers arrested six people as alleged perpetrators of a crime of fraud for having refused to pay for the dinner and drinks they had consumed at a restaurant in Ibiza. The people detained were a 77-year old man of British origin and five women aged 24 to 39 years. Of the women two were of Argentinian origin, one of Greek origin and the remaining two of Polish origin.

The incident occurred last Wednesday, when a group of six people went out to dinner consuming high-value food and alcoholic drinks but, upon being handed the bill that amounted to 12,300 euros, they refused to pay it.

The staff, seeing what was unfolding, alerted the National Police, who, once on the scene, set about gathering the facts. The staff stated that six customers were refusing to pay the bill, referring to an alleged invitation from a seventh person who had left the premises just ten minutes before and who had made the table reservation and had invited the six to dinner.

The alleged perpetrators refused to pay the aforementioned amount, without giving any further explanation, an alleged evasive ploy sometimes used to get out of paying what is due. The officers, having seen everything that had taken place and having carried out their investigations, arrested the six people as the alleged perpetrators of a fraudulent offence.