Shower gel stripped from supermarket shelves in Spain after traces of bacteria found in all batches

Isabel Méndez Malaga Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 21:25

Spanish authorities have stripped a shower gel from a popular supermarket chain's shelves over contamination fears. The Spanish agency for medicines and health products (AEMPS) recalled the Cosmia-Exfoliating shower gel with apricot kernel (cosmia-gel de ducha exfoliante hueso de apricot, 750 and 250 millilitres, due to the presence of bacteria in all of its batches.

The bacteria in question is Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause serious infections in elderly people or those with weakened immune systems. The company responsible for placing the product on the market is SAS OIA (Auchan Retail), based in France.

In Spain, the shower gel was sold at Alcampo stores, where it can be returned for a full refund. Alcampo has also made available an email address (d.calidad@alcampo.es) in case of any customer queries.