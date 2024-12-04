Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Shower gel stripped from supermarket shelves in Spain after traces of bacteria found in all batches
Health

Shower gel stripped from supermarket shelves in Spain after traces of bacteria found in all batches

The presence of Pseudomonas fluorescens, which can cause serious infections in elderly people or those with weakened immune systems, has been detected

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 21:25

Spanish authorities have stripped a shower gel from a popular supermarket chain's shelves over contamination fears. The Spanish agency for medicines and health products (AEMPS) recalled the Cosmia-Exfoliating shower gel with apricot kernel (cosmia-gel de ducha exfoliante hueso de apricot, 750 and 250 millilitres, due to the presence of bacteria in all of its batches.

The bacteria in question is Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause serious infections in elderly people or those with weakened immune systems. The company responsible for placing the product on the market is SAS OIA (Auchan Retail), based in France.

In Spain, the shower gel was sold at Alcampo stores, where it can be returned for a full refund. Alcampo has also made available an email address (d.calidad@alcampo.es) in case of any customer queries.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Solution sought for shanty house dwellers in Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 This is when the Christmas lights will be switched on in Nerja on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Delays expected in Benalmádena Pueblo and on connecting roads and motorways due to road closures from today
  4. 4 The secrets of Ojén: a hidden sanctuary and a beautiful botanical garden
  5. 5 These are the three latest additions to the select club of 'magical towns and villages' in Malaga
  6. 6 Protesters initiate new lawsuit over proposed Costa del Sol electricity substation
  7. 7 Awards ceremony and launch of SUR's annual gastronomy guide for Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Torremolinos footbridge closed for urgent repairs after 'serious risk' to users detected
  9. 9 La Cala de Mijas Lions enjoy 'successful' Christmas market and festive fun in aid of the needy
  10. 10 Malaga celebrates 400 years of ties with Denmark

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Shower gel stripped from supermarket shelves in Spain after traces of bacteria found in all batches