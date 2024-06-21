Warning from security expert in Spain: This is when you are most likely to be burgled at home

Marina Ortiz Madrid Friday, 21 June 2024, 15:18 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Feeling safe in our own home is one of the minimum requirements for peace of mind. However, there are some things that are beyond our control and can happen due to the actions of intruders.

According to data from last year's report by the Securitas Direct Observatory on Security in Homes and Businesses', 91% of people in Spain are concerned about the security of their homes, with theft being the most worrisome factor, affecting up to 67%. This is followed by squatting at 56%, incidents at home such as fires or floods at 37%, and finally, medical emergencies at 6%.

At the same time, the latest Crime Report from Spain's Ministry of the Interior indicates that from January to March 2023, there were 31,984 burglaries in homes, businesses, and other facilities in Spain, a 6.2% increase compared to the same period in 2022 (30,111), as reported by Servimedia.

This is why precautions such as locking the door every night or getting an alarm fitted are recommended, as well as having someone check on our house when you're away for several days. Thieves can strike at any time, and despite their tactics, we cannot predict when they might target our home.

These are two dates on which most burglaries are committed

That said, there are two days of the year when it is much more likely for a burglary to occur at home, as explained by security expert Samuel Prieto in a video on TikTok from the account El Panda Inversor: "People go out to dinner with their families, the criminals ring the doorbell, nobody answers, so they know that if it's 9.30pm, 10pm, even 11.30pm or midnight, no one will be back soon," he said.

As you may have guessed, the nights of Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve are the ones with the highest chances of a break-in at home. "Yes, on those two nights there are more burglaries, but during the rest of the year they are more likely to happen in the morning," the expert added.

Furthermore, he also pointed out that in Spain, homes are hardly protected by law: "Let's say it's true that the Spanish penal code does punish properly... Property, in the hierarchy of protected legal interests, is at the burried at the bottom and property is hardly protected at all," he concluded.