Ryanair agrees to refund 55 euros to around 100,000 passengers for check-in charges it imposed at airports

Raquel Merino Malaga Monday, 2 December 2024, 17:09

Irish budget airline Ryanair will have to reimburse around 100,000 customers 55 euros each for the additional costs it charged them for not checking in online between 2021 and 2023. The Italian competition and market authority found that the information provided by the airline may have been misleading, as it did not adequately inform customers about the time online check-in was available and the increased costs of not doing so.

The authority also questioned the fact that Ryanair extends the option of priority and hand baggage to both flights, even though the customer has only requested it on one of them.

Ryanair has reached an agreement with the Italian competition authority to reimburse the full cost of airport check-in - 55 euros - to all passengers who submitted a complaint to the company in the years in question. As the number of users who will benefit from this agreement is around 100,000, the amount to be paid by the company amounts to 1.5 million euros.

In addition, as Spain's Facua-Consumidores en Acción, which has echoed this news, pointed out, the airline will offer "a 15 euro snack" or a "voucher worth 20 euros" for Ryanair services to all consumers who booked flights in the same period and checked in at the airport.

Finally, the airline has committed to modifying the selection methods for priority and carry-on baggage options, to allow users to select both services separately on round trips to see the different prices for each leg broken down; and has indicated that it will modify its website, app and the text of confirmation emails to add information about the plane where check-in can be done for free, and add the additional costs if it is not done.