Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo (L), celebrates the re-election of Alfonso Rueda (R) as president of the Junta de Galicia. EFE
Regional election triumph for PP party puts pressure on PM
Politics

Regional election triumph for PP party puts pressure on PM

The conservative Partido Popular held Galicia with a majority last Sunday while the PSOE and Sumar parties, who govern nationally, did badly

Neil Hesketh

MALAGA.

Friday, 23 February 2024, 16:43

Compartir

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was defiant this week after his party's support dropped in Sunday's elections in Galicia.

The vote for the regional parliament in the northwestern region had been seen as a test of support for Sánchez's national coalition government as well as a vote of confidence in the leader of the opposition nationally, conservative Alberto Núñez-Feijóo of the Partido Popular (PP).

In the end, it was the PP's candidate in Galicia, Alfonso Rueda, who triumphed, winning power again for his party with 40 seats - a majority in the 76 seat regional parliament - and boosting Núñez-Feijóo nationally.

The Socialist PSOE of Sánchez dropped from nine to five regional MPs and his left-wing coalition partner Sumar did not win one seat, despite Galicia being home ground for its national leader, deputy PM Yolanda Díaz.

Speaking about the poor result, Sánchez said it was part of the normal cycle of politics and that he "had all the time in the world" to sort things out before the next national election in 2027. He added that he had no intention of changing course over the planned amnesty of Catalan political rebels currently being negotiated.

The Galician election also brought a big boost as expected for the left-wing regional party BNG which has nationalist policies. It surged from 19 to 26 seats.

With nationalism on a roll, all eyes are now on the Basque regional elections on 21 April to see if the left-wing separatists there, EH Bildu, will do well enough to become the biggest regional party.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Short sleeves in the middle of February: this is how the terral wind will affect Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Green light to turn more seawater into freshwater so La Concepción reservoir does not run dry
  3. 3 New coastal path footbridge to connect Benalmádena and Fuengirola
  4. 4 Lionesses put through their paces in Marbella
  5. 5 Police report warns of the danger posed by wild boar in Mijas, even causing the A-7 to be cut off
  6. 6 Malaga metro yet to dip below one million passengers per month
  7. 7 Junta unveils plan to invest almost 300 million euros to slash surgery waiting lists
  8. 8 Potential choking hazard detected in children's toy sold at Flying Tiger stores
  9. 9 Flamingos fly back to Fuente de Piedra lake
  10. 10 Costa media members focus on writing at Malaga meeting

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad