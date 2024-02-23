Regional election triumph for PP party puts pressure on PM

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo (L), celebrates the re-election of Alfonso Rueda (R) as president of the Junta de Galicia.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was defiant this week after his party's support dropped in Sunday's elections in Galicia.

The vote for the regional parliament in the northwestern region had been seen as a test of support for Sánchez's national coalition government as well as a vote of confidence in the leader of the opposition nationally, conservative Alberto Núñez-Feijóo of the Partido Popular (PP).

In the end, it was the PP's candidate in Galicia, Alfonso Rueda, who triumphed, winning power again for his party with 40 seats - a majority in the 76 seat regional parliament - and boosting Núñez-Feijóo nationally.

The Socialist PSOE of Sánchez dropped from nine to five regional MPs and his left-wing coalition partner Sumar did not win one seat, despite Galicia being home ground for its national leader, deputy PM Yolanda Díaz.

Speaking about the poor result, Sánchez said it was part of the normal cycle of politics and that he "had all the time in the world" to sort things out before the next national election in 2027. He added that he had no intention of changing course over the planned amnesty of Catalan political rebels currently being negotiated.

The Galician election also brought a big boost as expected for the left-wing regional party BNG which has nationalist policies. It surged from 19 to 26 seats.

With nationalism on a roll, all eyes are now on the Basque regional elections on 21 April to see if the left-wing separatists there, EH Bildu, will do well enough to become the biggest regional party.