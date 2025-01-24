Central government public transport discounts scrapped in Spain after decree overturned by MPs

Edurne Martínez Madrid Friday, 24 January 2025, 09:15 Compartir

Spain's millions of public transport users will see their fares return to their original price before the discounts came in, after the decree in which these subsidies were included was rejected this Wednesday in Congress by the votes against from PP, Vox, Junts and the abstention of UPN. In the end there were 171 votes in favour and 177 against. This 'omnibus' decree law (a decree that alters several laws), approved by central government last December and that also included the revaluation of pensions and the ban on cutting off basic supplies to vulnerable people, lapses as of Thursday 23 January.

The subsidies affected national, regional and local buses and trains. The subsidies were in force until 30 June 2025, by which time the Ministry of Transport in Madrid had announced a new discount scheme would come into play for regular passengers, something which has not yet been finalised. However, as the decree has now lapsed, it will not be necessary to wait until 30 June, but the subsidies for all public transport are now eliminated. As far as Renfe is concerned, the free passes for Cercanías, Rodalies and Media Distancia train services are no more, as is the 50% discount for Avant services.

The same will apply to free travel for frequent passengers on state bus lines and the aid to regions and the big city councils to promote a 50% reduction in the price of travel passes and multi-journey tickets for city buses, intercity buses, trams and the metro. The entities that manage transport in each region will now have to give more details about the use that can be made of the season tickets already purchased at a discount or whether they will continue to finance the discounts or part of them on their own.

One of the first to speak out was the region of Madrid, which stated that "despite the irresponsibility" of central government, it will maintain the fares for all public transport users. In a statement, the regional government "demands that central government fulfils the commitment it made to the people of Madrid and finance public transport discounts as the regional government of Madrid has been doing for years."

"What irresponsibility," was the comment from Transport Minister Óscar Puente, who confirmed, however, that the end of the discounts does not apply to those who already have a season ticket in force. "The season tickets already issued have generated a right and these will be able to be used. Those who have already acquired a season ticket previously will be able to use it. What will no longer be possible is to buy season tickets tomorrow at the same price, nor transport tickets, at the price they had with the discounts", he stated.