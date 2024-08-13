Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Dead sheep after drinking water in Benifaió. LP
Police investigate death of 30 sheep after drinking from watering hole in Spain&#039;s Valencia region
Environment

Police investigate death of 30 sheep after drinking from watering hole in Spain's Valencia region

Officers from the Guardia Civil's Seprona nature and environmental protection branch have taken samples of the water and the animals to determine the cause

A. Talavera

Valencia

Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 17:56

Opciones para compartir

Some thirty sheep have died in Benifaió after drinking stagnant water in the municipality in the Valencia region of Spain. The incident happened on Monday 12 August when the shepherd took the animals to a shady spot to rest and when they saw the watering hole, the livestock rushed to drink it, after which they began to convulse and all of them died shortly afterwards.

Police officers from the Guardia Civil's Seprona nature and environmental protection branch in Valencia were quickly on the scene, and samples were taken from the dead animals and from the stagnant water, as well as from a nearby ditch.

It is hoped the results of the analysis will ascertain the cause of the deaths of the sheep and, consequently, determine any possible civil or criminal liability.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena mayor blasts former local government team for not carrying out legionella prevention measures
  2. 2 Malaga CF ready for season opener despite lack of signings
  3. 3 Spain celebrates strong performance at Paris 2024 Olympics
  4. 4 Benalmádena starts drafting of Torre Bermeja medieval tower project
  5. 5 XVIII Douglas' Days event to highlight recent twinning of Teba and Melrose
  6. 6 Costa del Sol students take part in German training programme
  7. 7 Spain bounce back to secure hard-fought bronze in Olympic handball
  8. 8 New Olympic champion Jordan Díaz secures triple jump gold for Spain
  9. 9 Spain win historic water polo gold in Paris
  10. 10 Marbella boxer Ayoub Ghadfa secures historic Olympic silver medal

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad