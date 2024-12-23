Paula Cisneros, the 16-year-old Spanish influencer with Down syndrome, dies from cancer

Marina León Extremadura Monday, 23 December 2024, 15:53

Paula Cisneros, known on social media as Yolopuedotodo, has died at the age of 16. The popular Spanish influencer, who has been responsible for raising awareness and normalising Down syndrome, had been battling cancer, a sarcoma, for a year.

"From today our girl with the eternal smile rests, smiles, dances and sings without pain and without medication. Paula, you have won over life, because in less than 17 years you have known how to live it, enjoy it and hold it tight, and because you have known how to win over every person who crosses your path," her family said on her Instagram account, which has more than half a million followers. "We love you with all our hearts mum, Sara, dad, Audrey and Leea and everyone who knows you. We see you in our star every day," they added.

Paula was very close to her sister Sara. The two showed their love for one another on social media. They created videos together that generated thousands of views. It was on social media where Paula won the affection of more than 600,000 people on Instagram and two million on TikTok, giving visibility to people with disabilities and showing her talent for fashion and digital platforms. Both sisters became very well known to the point that they welcomed 2023 to all of Extremadura on regional television.

It was just a year later when Sara announced on her social media that her little sister was suffering from cancer. "After many days in hospital, many tests, a lot of pain and a lot of waiting, the words came that I wish we had never had to hear," the influencer said at the time.