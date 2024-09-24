One dead and two seriously injured after animal escapes from bull-running event in Spain

Manuel Moreno Toledo Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 15:20 | Updated 15:29h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 74-year-old man died from a goring to the neck and three people were injured when a bull escaped during this morning's running of the bulls in the village of Pantoja in Toledo, which is celebrating its fiesta in honour of Santa Bárbara.

The animal jumped over the fence at one point during the release of the bulls in the bullring, and cleared the broken fence, charging at the public.

Two people were seriously injured and one slightly, according to the Guardia Civil. The 112 emergency service said that those injured by the bull are an 83-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, who were evacuated to the University Hospital of Toledo. A four-year-old girl, also injured in the incident, was treated locally and did not need to be taken to hospital. The deceased was a resident of the nearby town of Illescas.

The bull was on the loose for some time until Local Police officers shot the animal dead.

Guardia Civil officers, a mobile intensive care unit, a basic life support ambulance and volunteers from the Pantoja Civil Protection group also went to the scene. "We are very hurt by what has happened and we cannot believe it," said the mayor of Pantoja, Julián Torrejón, who agreed to declare two days of official mourning and suspend the festive events planned for this Tuesday. "The man who died was a great fan of bullfighting and lived in the neighbouring town of Illescas," added the mayor.

In a statement, the town hall said that, "thanks to the quick and efficient intervention of the Guardia Civil, Local Police and Civil Protection, the consequences were minimised". It also expressed its deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, as well as wishing the injured a speedy recovery.