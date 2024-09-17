Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of the bull's that escaped from the course and set its sights on a young child. Twitter
This is the moment an animal escaped from a bull run in Spain and came face-to-face with a young child
This is the moment an animal escaped from a bull run in Spain and came face-to-face with a young child

The youngster, who was watching the event with his family, remained motionless for several seconds until the bull was distracted by someone on horseback

Jordi Martínez

Valladolid

Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 13:27

The running of the bulls through the countryside of Arrabal del Portillo in the municipality of Valladolid in the northwest of Spain was the scene on Saturday of a huge scare: one of the bulls that had escaped from the course turned its attention to a child who was left exposed to the animal, protected only by a crash barrier on the roadside.

The youngster, who was watching the running of the bulls event with his family, remained motionless for several seconds until a horse rider caught the animal's attention. The incident happened at the exit to the village, near the CL-601 road, when the bull run was about to end.

As reported by El Norte de Castilla, it was not just one bull that escaped from the course. In this type of traditional event there is less control over the animals than in an urban running of the bulls, and so in this case there were three 'rebellious' bulls which had to be led back to the pens.

One of the bulls turned off the course and headed towards Portillo before being redirected to Arrabal, where it finally arrived at the corral. The other two bulls were caught by the municipal services outside the course, including the one that caused the big scare to the youngster. The family, consisting of a man, woman and the child, stood motionless in front of the animal, separated only by the crash barrier.

The running of the bulls finished at a quarter to eleven in the morning, after a run which, although there were moments of danger, did not result in any runners being injured.

