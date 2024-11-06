Next week's national bus strike involving 80,000 drivers in Spain is suspended due to 'Dana' disaster

Edurne Martínez Madrid Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 15:10

The trade unions that called the general bus strike in Spain on 28 October had a new day of action planned for Monday 11 November, but they have decided to suspend it given the current circumstances with the response to the Dana catastrophe, UGT sources have confirmed to SUR.

At first the unions calling the strike (UGT and CC OO) announced that they were suspending the strike in Valencia, but shortly afterwards they confirmed that it would be cancelled throughout Spain. In the Valencia region alone the first day of this round of industrial action on Monday 28 October was very well attended and had a serious impact on public transport services. Right now, however, with the aftermath of the Dana mobility is already paralysed. There are three complete lines of Cercanías commuter trains not operating (lines C1, C2 and C3), no high-speed trains between Madrid and Valencia for at least two weeks and the A-7 motorway - the main access road to Valencia city - is cut off after the collapse of a viaduct.

"Faced with the serious social, personal and material situation generated by the Dana in Valencia and other regions, UGT has decided to postpone the strike until a situation of normality is restored in the affected areas," said the UGT union in a statement, which stresses that this decision is taken "in solidarity" with those affected, who need to have all possible resources for mobility and logistics. "For this reason, it would be irresponsible to maintain a strike in the current context."

Some 80,000 drivers in the passenger transport sector were called out on strike after negotiations with the employers' organisation failed to produce any resolution. The unions are demanding that the employers agree to their demand for early retirement in the sector, something they achieved with the freight transport employers by calling off the strike in extremis.

Further strike dates remain in place for 28 and 29 November and 5 and 9 December. The strike will be indefinite from 23 December if a negotiated settlement is not reached.