New heatwave to bring record temperatures to Spain

A new heat wave will affect a large part of Spain from this Friday until at least Sunday, with very high temperatures that will exceed 40C in several parts of the mainland, according to the forecast of the spokesman for the national weather agency Aemet José Luis Camacho.

However, as of next Monday there is likely to be a drop in temperatures, especially in the Cantabrian Sea, which will continue over the next few days, although there is a margin of uncertainty regarding the size of this drop, according to the Aemet. Despite this drop, temperatures will remain high on Monday, especially in the valleys of the southern half of the peninsula and the Ebro, although it is likely that the heatwave criteria will not be met.

The spokesman has detailed that for this Thursday the anticyclonic ridge will continue at high altitude and the thermal low on the surface with stronger easterly flows at low levels. For this reason, stable weather is forecast for most of the country, with lightly cloudy or clear skies.

In the western Cantabrian Sea there may be cloudy skies with the probability of weak and scattered rainfall, tending to subside throughout the day; low cloud with probable morning level banks in the rest of the Cantabrian area, Galicia, south of Valencia, lower Ebro, Strait and Gulf of Cadiz, generally tending to be partly cloudy or clear.

In the afternoon, clouds will develop in the mountains and surrounding areas in the centre, north and third of the east of the peninsula, with possible isolated thunderstorms, more likely in the Pyrenees, where some showers could fall at high altitudes, although isolated showers are not ruled out in the Sierra Nevada.

In the Canary Islands, low cloud is expected in the north of the islands with possible weak and isolated precipitation in mountainous areas, while cloudy skies in the south, while the episode of calima (haze) will continue.

An increase in maximum temperatures is forecast for the northern half of the mainland and high areas of the Canary Islands and decreases in western Andalucía, with no major changes in the rest or in minimum temperatures. Thus, temperatures will exceed 35C in most inland areas of the southern half and northeast of the mainland, the northern plateau, southern Galicia and the Balearic Islands, and even 40C in valleys of the southern Atlantic and the northeast, as well as in parts of Castilla-La Mancha.

On Thursday the night will be tropical along the Mediterranean coast, with the possibility of torrid nights along the Murcia and Almeria coasts.

On Friday, cloudy or clear skies are expected, with low and morning clouds or fog in Galicia, the Lower Ebro, the Strait of Gibraltar, the Gulf of Cadiz and tending to move inland during the day in the Cantabrian area.

In the afternoon, there will be clouds in the mountains and surrounding areas of the central and eastern third of the peninsula, as well as the northern plateau, without ruling out occasional thunderstorms accompanied by isolated showers, more likely in the Pyrenees, especially on the north side of the Pyrenees.

In the Canary Islands, low cloud is expected in the north of the islands of greater relief and little cloudiness with medium and high clouds in the rest of the islands and some clouds of evolution in Tenerife. The episode of haze will continue, especially in the southeast of the peninsula.

On Friday temperatures will rise in the Spanish mainland and fall in the Canary Islands. The heat will spread to the northern plateau, the Ebro Valley and Catalonia. Winds from the east will maintain normal temperatures and values for the time of year in Valencia and Murcia and the Mediterranean and Andalusian coast.

Except in the extreme north, temperatures are forecast to exceed 35C in most of the inland areas of the mainland and the Balearic Islands, and even 40C at times in valleys in the southern area of the Atlantic slope and the northeast.

Saturday will be the peak of the episode, and it is likely to exceed 39-40C in the valleys of the Ebro, Duero, Tajo, Guadiana and Guadalquivir rivers, as well as in parts of the Minho, central Spain, the west of the southern plateau and the Genil basin.

On Sunday it is likely that a cooler Atlantic mass will begin to enter the western third of the peninsula, although temperatures will remain unchanged or even rise in much of the territory, especially in the Cantabrian Sea, where the southerly wind could lead to significant rises in temperature.

With this, it is likely to exceed 39-40C again in the valleys of the Ebro, Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir; the Genil basin; the centre of the peninsula; the southern plateau, and less generally in the valleys of the Duero and Miño. It is not ruled out that in the upper Ebro and eastern Cantabrian region 42C may be reached. In the rest of the territory, except for coastal areas, it is likely to reach 36C.

On the other hand, the spokesman highlighted, among other phenomena on Tuesday, the high temperatures reached in Jalance (Valencia) with 41.5C or the 41.1C in Granada or Huelva; as well as storms with hail in the area of Teruel and Castellón, which left 22 litres in Villafranca (Castellón) or strong gusts of wind, such as that of 81.7 kilometres per hour in the village of San Nicolás, in the northwest of Gran Canaria, among the most outstanding episodes.

Record temperatures over the weekend

Eltiempo.es points out that record temperatures for this time of year could be reached over the weekend, both in the middle levels of the atmosphere and on the surface. In this way, maximum temperatures could exceed 40C in southern and northern areas, while minimum temperatures will not drop below 20C or 24C in most of the country.

In addition to a ridge at an altitude of about 5,500 metres and the Azores anticyclone to the west of the Iberian Peninsula, there is a warm air mass over Spain. The ridge is a structure that favours the downward movement of air masses which, as they descend in altitude, compress and increase their temperature, as detailed by the portal.

This fact, together with the high insolation, will lead to very high temperatures in Spain from Friday and during the weekend. In the case of Friday, temperatures will exceed 40C in the valleys of the Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir and will start to reach the mid-Ebro.

At the weekend, a trough could also approach the west of the Iberian Peninsula, favouring a southerly flow that would cause a significant increase in surface temperatures at points in the north of the mainland. The air mass at around 1,500 metres of air could be record-breaking, i.e. the temperatures that could be reached at some points over the Peninsula could be the highest recorded for the period from 1991-2020.

On Saturday it will spread to more inland areas of Andalucía and the southern plateau. Sunday will be the warmest day of the week and, thanks to the southerly wind, thermometers will soar in the north. Specifically, in parts of La Rioja, southern Navarre and the interior of the Basque Country, temperatures could reach up to 16C above normal.

Although the temperature will not reach 40C, in most of the interior of the peninsula and Mallorca it will exceed 36C or 38C. In the north of the peninsula the maximum temperatures will also rise and it is likely that on Sunday the thermometers will reach 35C or more. The maximum forecast for Bilbao on Sunday is 42C, in Pamplona 39C and in Santander 35C could be exceeded.

Lows of 20C may also occur in parts of the Cantabrian Sea and southern Galicia. Broadly speaking, the weekend could see widespread tropical nights over most of Spain, except in high areas.