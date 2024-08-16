Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Salvador Illa greets Sallent of the Mossos d'Escuadra force this week. EFE
New head of Catalonia defends regional police over Puigdemont
Politics

New head of Catalonia defends regional police over Puigdemont

Salvador Illa was sworn in as Catalan president against the background of criticism of the Mossos d'Esquadra for letting the wanted separatist to flee

ÁLVARO SOTO

MADRID.

Friday, 16 August 2024, 12:05

The new president of the Catalan government, Salvador Illa, showed his direct support for the regional police force - the Mossos d'Esquadra - on Wednesday this week with a visit to their headquarters in Sabadell (Barcelona).

With Illa still finding his feet in the job, he has had to deal with the prestige of his regional police being called into question after separatist leader Carles Puigdemont fled from outside the Barcelona regional parliament last week just ahead of Illa being voted in by regional MPs.

Without mentioning Puigdemont, Illa told assembled officers on Wednesday that during his term in office he would work so that "the men and women who form part of the Mossos d'Esquadra can carry out their work away from political confrontation, in the best conditions and with rigour and serenity."

The Catalan president was trying to lower the tension and show confidence in the Mossos at a time when they are facing criticism for their shaky performance on the day of Illa's investiture session when Puigdemont - still wanted in Spain for embezzlement - was allowed to flee after a short speech to supporters.

"Although Catalonia has a very good police force, I want to be clear: things can always be done better," said Illa, who greeted the chief commissioner of the Mossos, Eduard Sallent, the senior police officer who gave the public explanations for Puigdemont's escape from the hands of his officers. Three of these regional police officers were held for allegedly helping the Catalan separatist back into France after last week's appearance, to the embarrassment of the force's leaders.

