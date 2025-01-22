Spain introduces new breathalysers that don't involve blowing into a tube

Canal Motor Madrid Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 14:12 Compartir

Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) is introducing new breathalysers that make it possible to detect a driver's blood alcohol level without the need for the driver to blow into a tube.

These devices, proximity breathalysers, use technology that detects alcohol particles in the air exhaled by the driver. When the device is brought close to the person's mouth, an approximate blood alcohol level reading is obtained.

To perform the test, a Guardia Civil officer brings the breathalyser close to the driver's mouth, keeping it at a distance of a few centimetres. The device analyses the air exhaled by the driver and detects the presence of alcohol. The result is immediate and within a few seconds shows an approximate result of the blood alcohol level.

If the result of the proximity breathalyser is positive, a more accurate breathalyser test will be carried out, either by means of a conventional breathalyser or by blood sampling.

Among the advantages of these new devices are that the measurement process is much quicker, as it is not necessary to wait for the driver to blow into the tube, and the driver does not need to take any special action beyond talking to the officer.

In 2025, the maximum permitted level is 0.2 grams per litre of blood (or 0.1 milligrams per litre of exhaled air).

The financial penalty can vary depending on the blood alcohol level and if there is damage to persons or property, it can be up to 1,000 euros. The loss of points on the driving licence will be six for the most serious offences. In some cases, the vehicle may be impounded.