Rescue teams in Aldaia. EFE
New amber warnings activated for storms in Valencia and Castellón provinces of Spain with access to 11 towns banned today
Tragedy

New amber warnings activated for storms in Valencia and Castellón provinces of Spain with access to 11 towns banned today

The alerts have been issued by state weather agency Aemet and the regional emergency coordination centre that is dealing with the response following this week's deadly flooding

Andoni Torres

Valencia

Sunday, 3 November 2024, 08:37

Spain's state weather agency Aemet has activated an amber warning for today (Sunday 3 November) in the provinces of Valencia and Castellón due to the forecast of rain and storms that could be locally very strong and persistent. The warnings are in force from 9 am until midnight. In Alicante, the warning is yellow.

The emergency coordination centre of the Generalitat Valenciana regional government, meanwhile, has decreed four alerts for this Sunday:

• Amber alert for rain in the north of Castellón and the coast of Valencia.

• Amber alert for storms on the south coast of Valencia.

• Yellow alert for rain on the south coast of Castellón, inland Valencia and the coast of Alicante.

• Yellow alert for storms throughout the north and south coast of Castellón; the interior and north coast of Valencia; and the coast of Alicante.

The Generalitat maintains the emergency situation 2 of the Flood Plan in the provinces of Valencia and Castellón. The warning stresses the impact that rainfall may have, in the event that it occurs, due to the accumulated rain already on the ground.

In view of the rain forecast, the emergency coordination centre, has banned access to 11 towns in l'Horta this Sunday, affected by the deadly flash flooding following 'Dana' earler this week: Aldaia, Alaquàs, Picanya, Sedaví, Paiporta, Benetússer, Alfafar, Massanassa, Catarroja, Albal and Beniparrell.

Monday's forecast

The forecast for Monday is for cloudy intervals with probable showers occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms in the northern half and not ruled out in the coastal areas of the southern half, which will tend to subside at the end of the day.

Tuesday's forecast

Rain continues on Tuesday, with scattered showers likely in the interior of the provinces of Castellón and Valencia. Temperatures will be slightly lower.

Wednesday's forecast

Aemet forecasts cloudy or clear skies on Wednesday, with intervals of high and low clouds. In the afternoon, cloudy intervals in the northern half of the country, with showers with thunderstorms, more likely on the coast.

