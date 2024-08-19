Are mosquitoes driving you mad at home? Here are seven plants that will repel them

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 19 August 2024, 20:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

With summer still at its peak, the dreaded mosquitoes continue to be the bane of many householders. In some areas of Malaga province, as soon as night falls they give no respite, forcing many families to search incessantly for remedies to try to put an end to them and reduce the risk of getting annoying bites.

Among the choices, a good option is to opt for plants which, as well as being decorative, can be good allies in repelling these insects, and there are many varieties on the market which, according to experts, are effective in this peculiar fight. These are the plants which, due to their chemical composition and the scent they give off, act as natural repellents that are more respectful of the environment. Add them to your garden or a corner of your living room and make yourself a natural shield! These are the ones to get on your next visit to the nursery or florist shop:

Lavender

As well as being an excellent plant for repelling pesky mosquitoes and other insects - because of its intense fragrance due to camphor and eucalyptus - it will fill your home with the scent of summer, which is a plus. Lavender is also an easy-to-grow plant that reaches its peak flowering in July and August - make the most of its season!

Citronella

You have probably used it on more than one occasion. Citronella is a grass that has repellent properties and has become very popular in recent years, especially for balconies and terraces. It has beautiful foliage and a pleasant citrus fragrance. It requires very little care and is suitable for all types of soil. The essential oils of this plant give off a scent that mosquitoes dislike. It is relatively drought tolerant and should only be watered when you stick your finger in the soil and the top is dry. Do not over-water, as over-watering can lead to rotting. Three times a week in summer is sufficient.

Lemon

The lemon tree produces an oil that contains some of the same properties as citronella, including the ability to repel mosquitoes, and it will look great in any corner of your yard!

Mint

It is another of the most popular plants for keeping mosquitoes away in a more natural and sustainable way. One of the reasons for this is because of the oil in its leaves, which gives off a fresh, sweet aroma. It also has antiseptic properties, so you can use it as an infusion to clean and soothe insect bites. It is a fast grower and a climber, so it is best grown in a pot or a confined area of the garden. You can place it in a semi-shaded area whenever temperatures are high, and water it frequently - avoiding waterlogging the substrate.

Basil

It is a plant that is highly valued in the kitchen but also widely used by farmers, especially in organic farming, as a natural repellent. The reason? It contains estragole, citronellol, limonene and trans-nerolidol, four volatile compounds that stun the senses of mosquitoes and keeps them away. Keeping a pot of fresh basil by our windows, balconies and terraces will help to ward them off.

Rosemary

Rosemary is also among the plants that best repel mosquitoes and other insects such as moths. Its repellent action is due to the fact that it contains geraniol, a substance these insects tend to avoid. It is best to burn some of its leaves in a candle, so that its aroma keeps the bugs away. For its care, it should be placed in a sunny area, although in areas with very high temperatures it is better not to let the sun shine on it in the central hours of the day. As for watering, it is a very resistant plant, used to drought areas, so it should be watered moderately, avoiding excess humidity.

Geraniums

It is one of the plants that has become most famous in recent years as a natural remedy against mosquitoes. This is due to its intense lemon scent and a substance it shares with citronella and lemon balm, citronellol. In order for it to grow properly and fulfil its function as a powerful mosquito repellent, it must be placed in an area with full sun or little shade. They are also effective against wasps. Watering is crucial to their longevity: they require a regular supply of water for continuous lush flowering. A simple trick: touch the soil and when it is dry and warm, water it.