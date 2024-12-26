Spanish supermarket giant Mercadona to raise the salaries of its entire workforce by 8.5 per cent

C. P. S. Madrid Thursday, 26 December 2024, 10:54

The giant Spanish supermarket chain Mercadona has decided to increase the salaries of its entire workforce by 8.5 per cent in order to contribute to increasing their purchasing power. This increase, which will be effective from the payroll of January 2025, reaches the more than 100,000 workers that the company has in Spain and Portugal. The percentage increase is the sum of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for each country and an additional bonus decided by the company.

In this way, the basic staff of the company will receive 1,685 euros gross per month in their first year, which is 27 per cent more than the minimum interprofessional wage (SMI), and 2,280 euros gross/month once they have been with the company for more than four years, 72 per cent more than the SMI.

The company has also decided, as part of its profit-sharing strategy (a measure promoted by shareholders in 2001), to distribute an additional bonus in addition to the traditional performance bonus. The aim is to reward the effort made and to share profits.

As has become customary, in March, from the first year and in the event of achieving the goals and objectives agreed at the beginning of the year, workers will receive an extra monthly payment in their pay packets, an amount that will rise to two monthly payments once they have been with the company for more than four years; and additionally, this year all of them will also receive an extra bonus corresponding to one monthly payment.