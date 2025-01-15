McDonald's serves up a massive job offer throughout Spain

Almudena Nogués Malaga Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 16:03 | Updated 16:28h. Compartir

One of the most famous fast food chains in the world, McDonald's, is currently advertising a massive job offer to expand its workforce in a large part of Spain. Specifically, there are opportunities in most of the main provinces, including Malaga with 24 open selection processes. According to the company's job portal, the burger giant needs to fill more than 1,300 vacancies. This recruitment campaign includes all the provinces of the Andalucía region, except Huelva. Workers are also in demand in the chain's restaurants in Granada, Jaén, Almeria, Seville, Cordoba and Cadiz.

The jobs offered do not require previous experience. The company promises permanent part-time contracts in exchange for flexible working hours, training provided by the chain, as well as opportunities for internal promotion. In some cases, requirements include time availability, ease of travel or knowledge of spoken languages and customer service skills.

The company is offering permanent part-time contracts in exchange for flexible working hours.

The selected staff will be required in most cases to work part-time shifts in the evenings, nights, weekends and public holidays, depending on the timetable. Salaries vary depending on the responsibilities acquired. They range from 1,134 euros with 14 payments annually for the most basic positions such as kitchen assistants, cashiers and customer service staff, to 1,500 euros for catering managers or team leaders. In the middle range are shift managers or supervisors with 1,142 euros and middle management and coordination positions with a monthly salary of 1,285 euros. These salaries are reflected in the Convenio Colectivo Sectorial Estatal de Marcas de Restauración Moderna, which regulates the working conditions and salaries of large fast food chains and is in force until 31 December 2025.

In Malaga, McDonald's has 24 selection processes open, most of them in the city and municipalities of the Costa del Sol.

In Malaga province, McDonald's has 24 recruitment processes open, according to its employment website, in which 129 employees are required. Most of them are at restaurants in the city (with 15 positions offered between Vialia, Centro, Ikea, Los Patios or Larios Centro) or municipalities on the Costa del Sol. Of these, half - 60 - are for staff of a new establishment in El Chaparral., Mijas. In second place is Estepona, where 16 people are being sought.

Those who wish to participate in any of the 714 selection processes proposed by McDonald's across Spain must visit the company's job portal and select the vacancy that best suits their preferences. Once you have reviewed all the information supplied, click on the 'Register' button and complete the form with contact details (email and telephone), personal details (name and surname, date of birth, nationality, etc.), training, languages, preferences, skills or employment status. After that, you must attach a current CV and any other document that might support your application for the position.