Lorry driver tests six times over drink-drive limit on a motorway in Spain

Europa Press Albacete Monday, 30 December 2024, 09:59

Guardia Civil officers in Spain are investigating a 40-year-old man from Almeria as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against road safety by driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcoholic beverages.

A traffic patrol on the A-33 motorway, in the municipality of Caudete in the province of Albacete (Castilla-La Mancha region) spotted how an articulated vehicle in front of them was making zigzagging movements and sudden braking for no justified reason, so the officers proceeded to overtake it and safely stop it off the motorway

While identifying the driver, the officers noted that he may have been under the influence of alcoholic beverages, a fact which was confirmed after he took a breathalyser test. He gave a result of 0.92 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air, which was six times the maximum permitted rate of alcohol for drivers of this type of vehicle, set at 0.15 milligrams.

Police officers also immobilised the vehicle until another driver sent by the company that owned it took charge of it.