Listeria detected in 15 smoked salmon brands sold in Andalucía and other Spanish regions

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 7 June 2024, 15:32 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fifteen brands have been affected by a food safety alert after the presence of listeria bacteria was detected in smoked salmon from Spain marketed and sold in Andalucía, among other regions around the country.

The health authorities of the Valencian region have passed on the warning, communicated by the Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan). Specifically, the bacteria was found in batches starting with the code 30A4 and marketed under the following brands: Alepa, Distrialacant, Fajardo, Guillermo Fernandez, Hiperber, La Cuna del Salazon, Los Salaos, Pablo Campillo, Pertusa, Saez, Salazones Miguel Salinas, Samar, The Blueocean Seafood and Tora.

Regarding the product format, the following details have been provided: smoked salmon 80g, 100g, 200g, 250g, and 300g; smoked salmon in oil 150g, 900g, and 3500g; pre-sliced smoked salmon 1.2kg, 1kg, 700g, 600g, 500g, and 400g; smoked salmon fillet 600g; and pre-sliced marinated salmon 600g.

According to the information available, the initial distribution of the affected products was to the Andalucía, Castilla-La Mancha and Murcia regions, although it is not ruled out that more regions may be affected.

Aesan has recommended that people who have the products included in these batches in their homes should refrain from consuming them. In the event of eating any of the affected batches and presenting symptoms compatible with listeriosis (such as vomiting, diarrhoea and fever), it is recommended to seek medical attention.