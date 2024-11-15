Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of the residence for the edlerly where the fire broke out this morning. RC
At least 10 dead in early-morning blaze at retirement home in Spain
There were 82 people in the residence in Villafranca de Ebro when the fire broke out at 5am this Friday morning

Javier Varela

Madrid

Friday, 15 November 2024, 08:30

A fire in the Jardines de Villafranca retirement home in the town of Villafranca de Ebro in Zaragoza in the northeast of Spain has killed at least 10 people and injured several others, one of them critically, Guardia Civil sources have confirmed. The incident happened at around 5am in the residence located in Calle Alfonso Bes Labuerta and the firefighters who responded to the call managed to extinguish the blaze.

At the time the fire started, there were 82 people in the residence. Firefighters, Guardia Civil, Civil Protection volunteers, psychologists, social workers, and medical staff from the 061 health services, as well as medical staff from the health centres of Alfajarín and Fuentes de Ebro, are working at the scene.

Given the seriousness of the fire, the Royo Villanova, Miguel Servet and Clínico Universitario hospitals have been pre-alerted. The Aragon regional government's Minister of the Interior, Roberto Bermúdez de Castro, has travelled to the scene of the incident, according to sources from the authority.

