Lab that laced chocolate-covered wafer bars and other snack foods with cannabis drug is raided by police

The police announcement about the raid.

SUR Barcelona Friday, 2 August 2024, 13:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Police in Badalona, Barcelona province, have raided a laboratory dedicated to lacing favourite brand snacks with THC, the main psychoactive ingredient of cannabis.

Among the products that were impregnated by injection or dipping in a solution were KitKats, Twix and Pringles. These were then allegedly repackaged attractively and sold in cannabis clubs or sent by mail order.

Police say they have detected a trend in cannabis-style drugs appearing in food products.