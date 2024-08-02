Lab that laced chocolate-covered wafer bars and other snack foods with cannabis drug is raided by police

Crime
Friday, 2 August 2024, 13:21
Police in Badalona, Barcelona province, have raided a laboratory dedicated to lacing favourite brand snacks with THC, the main psychoactive ingredient of cannabis.
Among the products that were impregnated by injection or dipping in a solution were KitKats, Twix and Pringles. These were then allegedly repackaged attractively and sold in cannabis clubs or sent by mail order.
Police say they have detected a trend in cannabis-style drugs appearing in food products.
