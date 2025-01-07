Jewellery shop employee arrested for stealing 114 items worth 45,000 euros in northern Spain

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 16:45

National Police officers in Spain have arrested a jewellery shop employee for allegedly stealing 114 items valued at more than 45,000 euros in the northern Spanish region of La Rioja. Police launched an investigation after the owner of the shop reported the disappearance of numerous pieces at the end of September.

Security camera blind spots

Officers established the suspect was a former employee who had voluntarily left her job when police started investigating.

The woman, who knew the blind spots on the shop's security cameras, allegedly took advantage of the situation to steal the jewellery. Among the 114 pieces of jewellery, were rings, necklaces, watches, chains and bracelets.

Police arrested the former employee, a 40-year-old Colombian woman, who lives in Logroño and has no previous police record.