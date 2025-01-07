Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Jewellery shop employee arrested for stealing 114 items worth 45,000 euros in northern Spain
Crime

Jewellery shop employee arrested for stealing 114 items worth 45,000 euros in northern Spain

The 40-year-old woman knew the blind spots on the store's security cameras and took advantage of the situation

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 16:45

National Police officers in Spain have arrested a jewellery shop employee for allegedly stealing 114 items valued at more than 45,000 euros in the northern Spanish region of La Rioja. Police launched an investigation after the owner of the shop reported the disappearance of numerous pieces at the end of September.

Security camera blind spots

Officers established the suspect was a former employee who had voluntarily left her job when police started investigating.

The woman, who knew the blind spots on the shop's security cameras, allegedly took advantage of the situation to steal the jewellery. Among the 114 pieces of jewellery, were rings, necklaces, watches, chains and bracelets.

Police arrested the former employee, a 40-year-old Colombian woman, who lives in Logroño and has no previous police record.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain's main hopes dashed during nightmarish day at Dakar 2025
  2. 2 Marbella FC's big cup tie marred by fan violence
  3. 3 American millionaire Ethel Woodward's secret retreat in Malaga province town
  4. 4 Plucky Marbella FC's Copa del Rey dream is over
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town to get new football pitch and sports facilities
  6. 6 Age Concern starts 2025 with new weekly coffee morning venue in San Pedro
  7. 7 New desalination plant project to east of Malaga moves forward slowly
  8. 8 Entire Fuengirola coastline gets quality distinctions for fifth consecutive year
  9. 9 Axarquía area of Malaga province goes Dutch at travel fair
  10. 10 Malaga CF put fringe players to the test with behind-closed-doors friendly

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Jewellery shop employee arrested for stealing 114 items worth 45,000 euros in northern Spain