Big increase in the number of minors convicted for sexual offences in Spain

A total of 501 minors, mainly boys, were convicted in 2022 in Spain for sexual offences, alarming new data shows.

The figure is a 14.1% increase on the previous year, according to the register of convicted persons for 2022 published on Monday, 25 September. Minors committed 636 sexual offences in total, 4.4% more than in 2021. The offences included sexual abuse, sexual assault, and four cases of rape.

The data also showed that the number of adults convicted last year amounted to 308,604, some 9.4% more than in 2021, while the number of convicted minors (aged 14 to 17) were 14,026, 3.2% more than the previous year. Of the convicted juveniles, 80.1% were male and 19.9% female - a similar percentage was recorded among the convicted adults.

By age, the highest conviction rate was reached in the 21-30 age group, with a rate of 16.3 convictions per 1,000 inhabitants. While for minors, the 17-year-old group had the highest rate (8.7).

Most of them Spanish nationals

Most of those convicted in 2022 were of Spanish nationality (74.6%), the data shows. However, according to the rate per 1,000 inhabitants aged 18 and over, the rate of those of foreign nationality (17.1) was 2.6 times higher than that of those who were Spanish (6.6).

A total of 79.3% of convicted minors were Spanish. The rate per 1,000 inhabitants aged 14 to 17 was slightly more than twice as high for those of foreign nationality (14.3) as for those of Spanish nationality (6), according to the data. Of the total number of convictions, 77.1% related to a single crime and 22.9% for multiple.