Spain rules out mass vaccination against influenza and Covid and focuses on at-risk groups

A man is vaccinated against the flu in the La Rioja municipality of Lardero.

Álvaro Soto Madrid Friday, 4 October 2024, 17:04 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Spain's ministry of health has decided on the criteria for the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 and influenza, which will be carried out jointly from next week.

As in previous years, the recommendations are not aimed at the general population, but at target groups at risk and others linked to them, as approved by the interterritorial health council. Thus, Mónica García's department recommends vaccinating the elderly, but also opens the door to those who live with them, regardless of their age, receiving the jab. However, a 30-year-old person without vulnerable conditions who last received a dose against the coronavirus two years ago will not have to be vaccinated now.

Who is recommended for flu and coronavirus vaccination?

The people who are advised to be vaccinated together are: all persons over 60 years of age; persons in disability centres, nursing homes and other closed institutions; persons with diabetes, obesity, chronic cardiovascular, neurological or respiratory diseases, cystic fibrosis and asthma, cancer and haematological malignancies, disorders and diseases involving cognitive dysfunction, such as Down's syndrome or dementia; pregnant women in any trimester of pregnancy and women during the postpartum period; and people with immunosuppression, HIV infection, transplant recipients and those living with the elderly.

In addition, and in order to reduce the impact on essential services, experts recommend that employees of health and social-healthcare establishments; and workers in essential services, especially members of the state security forces, the fire brigade and civil protection, should also be vaccinated.

Should children be vaccinated against Covid?

In the six months to twelve years age group, the health ministry will prioritise vaccination for children with conditions associated with an increased risk of severe disease and their cohabitants.

And who is advised to be vaccinated only against influenza?

In addition to those included in the joint vaccination, the groups recommended for special influenza vaccination are: children aged 6-59 months; children aged 5-12 years with risk conditions; youngsters aged 5-18 years receiving prolonged treatment with acetylsalicylic acid; smokers; coeliacs; people with cerebrospinal fluid fistula and cochlear implants; students on placements in health and social-health centres; and staff in nurseries and early childhood education centres.

This year's campaign also calls for vaccination of people who work with direct exposure to animals on poultry, pig or mink farms, or those who work with wildlife, which includes groups such as livestock farmers, veterinarians, farm workers, hunters, ornithologists, environmental agents or zoo staff. This measure aims to reduce the possibility of concomitant infection of human and avian or swine viruses, thereby reducing the risk of recombination or genetic exchange between the two viruses, which could in turn be the source of a new virus with pandemic potential.

How many doses will each person be injected?

Those vaccinated will receive a single dose of both influenza and Covid-19, except in paediatric-aged or severely immunosuppressed individuals, who may require other schedules.

What if I haven't been vaccinated against Covid for two years?

If they do not meet any condition of vulnerability and do not belong to the target groups, vaccination is not recommended for those under 60 years of age this year. "At this time, considering the epidemiological situation and the acquired immunity of the population, vaccination against Covid-19 in people not included in the target groups is not justified," the ministry of health said. In other words, the vaccination two years ago and the infections of the disease during the last four and a half years have generated sufficient immunity not to make mass vaccination necessary.

What happened last year with Covid and flu?

In the past season, influenza activity was "very intense", with a peak in the last week of 2023, when an incidence of 447.8 cases per 100,000 population was reached. In the case of Covid-19, the peaks were reached in week 51 of 2023, with 121.5 cases, and in week 26 of 2024 (end of June), with 170 cases.