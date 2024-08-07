A ghost town in northern Spain with 50 houses for sale

GDH Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 16:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Rural Burgos has a number of ghost towns; small villages, with a handful of empty houses which, however, have not completely fallen into oblivion. Some of these abandoned villages have been put up for sale, with well-known examples such as the Dutch couple who bought Bárcena de Bureba with its 62 houses and land in January last year.

But it is not the only one. Some 38 kilometres from the city of Burgos, another depopulated area has hung up the 'for sale' sign. And it does so completely for 400,000 euros.

According to aldeasabandonadas.com , the website specialised in this type of property sale, the price includes 50 houses to be refurbished but the surrounding land is optional; "you can buy more adjoining land" along with the village. The advertisement states that the village has very good access roads.

However, for the sake of "confidentiality", they have not given details of which village it is. They do sell it as a quiet area in the countryside, which is common in rural areas and does not give many clues as to the location.

Among the conditions for obtaining this entire village, they specify that the offer is exclusively for "customers with economic capacity" and the obligation to sign an NDA or confidentiality agreement.

In case there is anyone interested in taking ownership of the village, they should contact Aldeas Abandonadas directly, as the name of this place is, for the time being, a mystery.

We will have to wait to see if buyers come forward, as the Dutch couple did last year. They said they had bought the village with the aim of developing a project to promote the rural environment.