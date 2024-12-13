Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
New mobile number? Spain&#039;s leading consumer association advises we first unlink the old one from social media
Consumer affairs

New mobile number? Spain's leading consumer association advises we first unlink the old one from social media

Facua reminds the public that phone numbers can be reassigned by the telecommunications company to a new user 30 days after the previous owner terminates their contract

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Friday, 13 December 2024, 11:57

Two-step verification is practically essential to perform certain types of operations such as changing passwords, and this action is usually linked to a mobile phone number. Moreover, in many cases it is more than enough just to enter a mobile phone number for certain social media to indicate who is the account holder.

For this reason Spain's leading, independent consumer association, Facua-Consumidores en Acción, has issed an alert to make the public more aware of the danger of unsubscribing from a mobile phone number without first unlinking it from all the user's social media accounts, as well as from any online platform of which they are a registered customer (websites, apps and so on). "Failure to do so can put their privacy at risk," states a Facua spokesperson.

Facua explains that it is quite common for an SMS or WhatsApp message to be sent to the phone number with a security code whenever a password recovery is requested. Also, many social media channels also allow that phone number to be used to log in as an alternative to username or email.

Phone numbers can be reassigned by the telecommunications company to a new user after 30 days have elapsed since they were cancelled by the previous owner. This means, as Facua points out, that a user who receives a phone number previously held by another user could request a password recovery from a social media channel belonging to the former owner of that number. They could then change passwords or access that user's profile. They might even do so without being aware of it, thinking that they are asking for the passwords to their own social media accounts.

"In any case, control of the account would pass to the new holder of that phone number who would, among other things, have access to the private messages sent and received by the profile owner," explains this consumer group.

Facua therefore advises users to unlink their old phone number from all online networks and platforms before changing to their new number. To do so, the user should find out how to take action, which may vary depending on the platform, although in most cases it is enough to modify the personal information to remove or replace the telephone number in the user's personal settings.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as blanket of snow covers Malaga province's highest mountain
  2. 2 This is where you can sample a traditional Malaga dish this festive season
  3. 3 Malaga road reopens almost a month after 'Dana' storm and flooding hit province
  4. 4 Mayor would 'reject' plans for recycling complex near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  5. 5 Mobile phone mast plan halted after Costa del Sol residents stage protest
  6. 6 Weekend of international Christmas festivities lined up in Benalmádena
  7. 7 Malaga guacamole pioneer plans to double production in 2025 with almost 2-million-euro investment
  8. 8 New home for 'iconic' marble nymph statue kept hidden away in Benalmádena for two decades
  9. 9 Motorcyclists gear up for tenth Santa toy run in Torremolinos this weekend
  10. 10 Costa Press Club members gather for Christmas food and fun

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish New mobile number? Spain's leading consumer association advises we first unlink the old one from social media