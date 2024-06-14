Health warning issued by leading consumer association about 12 energy drinks sold in supermarkets in Spain

C. L. Madrid Friday, 14 June 2024, 10:33 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) has issued a warning about energy drinks sold in many popular supermarket chains around the country. Specifically, the OCU has focused on those that exceed the recommended daily caffeine limit.

Nowadays there is a wide range of energy drinks available in supermarkets. Pioneering brands such as Red Bull and Monster have been joined by others such as Burn, Crazy Tiger, Energety, Nocco, Rodeo, Reign and Rockstar, as well as a host of white label, own-brand products on sale and branded as an energy drink. According to the OCU, up to 12 energy drinks currently on sale in supermarkets around Spain exceed the recommended daily caffeine limit.

In line with the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), there are guidelines for what constitutes a 'safe' caffeine intake as this varies from case to case. For the general adult population in good health up to 400mg of caffeine consumed throughout the day should have no harmful effect on health. The individual safe intake is calculated at around 5.7mg per kilogram of body weight. For example, for a person weighing 60 kilos, the safe amount would be 342mg per day. For pregnant or breastfeeding women, intakes of up to 200mg consumed throughout the day will have no harmful effects on the baby's health. In a single dose, up to 200mg of caffeine is considered safe, at a rate of about 3mg per kilo of body weight in adults (non-pregnant) as well as children and young people. For an adolescent weighing about 50kg, the maximum safe amount would be 150mg.

OCU pointed out that there are many cases in which this recommendation would be exceeded by drinking just the one can. Reign Melon Mania energy drink has the highest amount of caffeine per serving: 200mg in its 500ml can. Taken in one go, this would be 100% of what is considered safe as a single dose (up to 200mg).

However, it is not the only one. Using EFSA's calculation of 3mg per kilo of body weight, a 50kg person should not exceed 150mg of caffeine in one go, as this amount would be 100% of the safe level of consumption. As can be seen in the table below, 12 drinks match or exceed 150 mg of caffeine per can, the maximum daily amount recommended by EFSA for an adolescent weighing 50kg.

The 12 drinks that exceed the OCU recommended limit

■ Reign Melon Mania (500 ml)

■ Nocco Juicy Melba (300 ml)

■ Monster Energy (500 ml)

■ Monster Juiced Monster (500 ml)

■ Energy drink Mercadona (500 ml)

■ Furious Energy Drink Mercadona (500 ml)

■ Burn Original (500 ml)

■ Rockstar Original No sugar (500 ml)

■ PepsiCo Energy drink Original (500 ml)

■ Monster Energy Zero (500 ml)

■ Colossus Lidl (500 ml)

■ Burn Zero Sugar Raspberry (500 ml)