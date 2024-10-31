Dramatic aerial images reveal full scale of the disaster after Spain is ravaged by flash floods

A. Algaba Valencia Thursday, 31 October 2024, 07:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A large area completely washed away by the floods. Cars piled up, rivers overflowing, extensive areas completely flooded with water... the aerial images recorded by a National Police helicopter in a tour of the areas most damaged by the catastrophe caused by the passage of the 'Dana' through the Valencia region of Spain clearly show the scale of the disaster.

🚨Seguimos trabajando sin descanso en colaboración con el resto de servicios de emergencia en #Valencia #DANA pic.twitter.com/wzHh6sQJKa — Policía Nacional (@policia) October 30, 2024

Thousands of vehicles are still piled on top of each other on the outskirts of the city and some roads are jammed with overturned cars, lorries and vans with tracks showing the mudslide that devastated the area on Tuesday evening. The flood has also left industrial estates transformed into pools of mud and streets in which cars and belongings are piled up.

The bird's eye view of the disaster is Dantesque.