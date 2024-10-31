Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aerial images of the disaster after the 'Dana' passed over Valencia. Photo and video: Policía Nacional
Dramatic aerial images reveal full scale of the disaster after Spain is ravaged by flash floods
Tragedy

Dramatic aerial images reveal full scale of the disaster after Spain is ravaged by flash floods

A bird's eye view of the worst affected areas of Valencia after the passage of the weather depression that has left more than 95 people dead, clearly shows the tremendous destruction caused by the floods

A. Algaba

Valencia

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 07:21

A large area completely washed away by the floods. Cars piled up, rivers overflowing, extensive areas completely flooded with water... the aerial images recorded by a National Police helicopter in a tour of the areas most damaged by the catastrophe caused by the passage of the 'Dana' through the Valencia region of Spain clearly show the scale of the disaster.

Thousands of vehicles are still piled on top of each other on the outskirts of the city and some roads are jammed with overturned cars, lorries and vans with tracks showing the mudslide that devastated the area on Tuesday evening. The flood has also left industrial estates transformed into pools of mud and streets in which cars and belongings are piled up.

The bird's eye view of the disaster is Dantesque.

