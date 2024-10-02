Dog owner in Spain reported for 'accidentally' running it over and throwing it in rubbish bin

J.M.L. Albacete Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 12:05 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Guardia Civil of Albacete in Spain's Castilla–La Mancha region has reported the owner of a dog for a crime of animal abuse for having abandoned it badly injured in a rubbish bin. The animal, which ended up dying from its injuries despite having received veterinary care, was allegedly accidentally run over by its owner when he parked his car in the garage of his home in Mingogil, a district of Hellín (Albacete).

Instead of taking it to the vet, he put it in a sack and threw it into a rubbish bin. The dog's howling alerted a local resident, who notified the Refugio de Sori animal shelter in Hellín, which took charge of the animal in the first instance. Due to the dog's serious injuries - several head wounds and a fracture in one of its legs - it was taken to a veterinary clinic in Hellín for emergency treatment. The following day it was taken to the Fundacion Animal Rescue, in the Madrid region, where, after several surgical interventions, its life could not be saved.

The Seprona nature protection service of the Guardia Civil of Hellín became aware of these facts through different social media networks where the case was publicly denounced. The officers were able to verify that the dog, a 17-year-old Yorkshire Biewer terrier named Tobi, was owned by a resident of the hamlet of Mingogil, who has now been reported for a alleged crime of animal abuse.