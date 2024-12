Criticism of Spanish government for not sending anyone to Notre Dame reopening

SUR Malaga Friday, 13 December 2024, 11:46

The Spanish government faced criticism this week for not sending an official representative to the elaborate reopening service and ceremony for Notre Dame in Paris last Saturday.

While many world figureheads gathered, including Donald Trump and Britain's Prince William, no Spanish minister or member of the royal family was to be seen.

Ministers were coy as to why - protocol dictates royals can only go with government permission. The minister for culture turned down his personal invite, he admitted. Opposition parties said it was "embarrassing" Spain was not represented.