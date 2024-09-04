Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Guardia Civil officers control the departure of passengers from Loiu airport. Guardia Civil
Couple throw punches at each other on flight from Ibiza
Spain

Couple throw punches at each other on flight from Ibiza

A man was arrested after the fight which was started when the pair argued over where they should sit on the aircraft

A. Algaba

Wednesday, 4 September 2024, 15:50

A couple who argued and threw punches at each other during a flight from Ibiza were stopped by police on their arrival at the airport in Bilbao; the man was arrested.

The fight broke out soon after take off when an argument arose over where they should sit on the aircraft on 22 August. The Guardia Civil was alerted about the violence inside the plane and got ready to stop the pair when it touched down at Bilbao Airport.

In the woman's statement, she told police that her now ex-partner, after disagreeing about where they had to sit, started an argument which was followed by physical assault.

Following several witness statements which suggested the woman had also thrown some punches at her ex-partner, she was investigated but not arrested for alleged domestic abuse. Her ex-partner was arrested with the case set to go before the courts.

