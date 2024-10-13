Consumer group in Spain issues warning after data theft cyber attack on one of Europe's leading fashion retailers

Almudena Nogués Malaga Sunday, 13 October 2024, 07:58 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The letter has been slow in coming, but the group has finally addressed its customers. Tendam, one of Europe's leading textile companies and the name behind chains such as Cortefiel, Women'secret, Springfield Pedro del Hierro, gave new details on Tuesday about the cyber attack suffered on 5 September.

In a communication sent to its customers, the company has warned members of the various loyalty clubs of its brands - Club Cortefiel, Cub WOW and Club Springfield - of the possibility that cybercriminals have in their possession data such as their names and surnames, ID number, postal address, email address or telephone number. Tendam rules out the possibility that even more sensitive information, such as credit card or passwords, has been compromised. Even so, the matter is not trivial.

Faced with this situation, the Spanish organisation of consumers and users (OCU) condemned the textile giant's delay in providing explanations and encouraged its customers to follow a series of precautions to avoid taking the bait and ending up as victims of phishing. "The episode took place, as reported to the Spanish data protection agency, on 5 September, but it has taken a month for customers of its member clubs, whose data is stored in the attacked databases, to receive a letter explaining the situation," the OCU said.

The OCU said that cyber attackers have been able to access data that can facilitate identity theft, for example. "That is why it is important that if you are a registered customer of these brands, you take extreme precautions and do things like this," it explained.

Here are the OCU's recommendations:

- Be wary of communications and messages that seem the least bit strange to you (emails, WhatsApps, SMS etc...).

- If you cannot not identify the sender, ignore it.

- If the sender is trustworthy, they might be being impersonated: it is better to contact them through the channels available on the official website (not the ones in the message) and ask if they are the author.

- Don't click on links in these emails.

- Do not give out your bank details, card numbers, etc.

"The problem is not new. This year, we have already reported cyber-attacks on other large companies such as Banco Santander, Repsol, Telefónica... And the data protection law requires that security breaches must be communicated without delay, not only to the authorities, but also to customers, so that they are warned and so that they do not fall victim to the thousand and one tricks of criminals to get hold of your data and your money. But as this case shows, it has taken a long time for customers to be informed. A delay that, in our opinion, should be punished with fines to help spread the idea that speed is vital," concluded the OCU.