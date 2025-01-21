Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image. SUR
Authorities warn of accident risk in several models of a well-known motorbike brand
Motoring

Authorities warn of accident risk in several models of a well-known motorbike brand

The company has said that it will contact owners to remedy the problem

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 17:51

A warning has been issued by Spain's Dirección General de Consumo for several Triumph motorbikes models which have a defect that could endanger riders due to the risk of it sparking an accident. The defect is a fault in the current regulator connector wires which can form a bridge if exposed to high temperatures, high current loads or excessive lateral traction on the wiring.

The following models are affected:

Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Bonneville T120 Black (2021-2024 models), Street Twin, Street Twin Goldline, Street Scrambler, Street Scrambler Sandstorm (2021-2022 models), Speed Twin 900 and Scrambler 900 (2023-2024 models).

Triumph Motorcycles Spain has contacted owners of the affected models to rectify the fault by fitting a new cable alignment clip.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Water supply in Malaga town to be cut from Monday night to 'improve municipal network'
  2. 2 Violent death in Malaga village: 'my brother died to save my life'
  3. 3 65-year-old suffers heart attack while playing walking football on Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Police appeal for public's help to find missing 13-year-old Gibraltar girl
  5. 5 Junta gives green light to Costa del Sol road widening project
  6. 6 Torremolinos closed December with record drop in number of unemployed
  7. 7 Renovation of historic La Tribuna building in Benalmádena enters final stage
  8. 8 Stoppage-time strike sinks Malaga CF in thrilling match
  9. 9 Torremolinos opens registration for stallholders at special Valentine's market
  10. 10 Costa del Sol town will be 'one of the most spectacular areas in southern Europe', according to mayor

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Authorities warn of accident risk in several models of a well-known motorbike brand