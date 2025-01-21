Authorities warn of accident risk in several models of a well-known motorbike brand

Raquel Merino Malaga Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 17:51 Compartir

A warning has been issued by Spain's Dirección General de Consumo for several Triumph motorbikes models which have a defect that could endanger riders due to the risk of it sparking an accident. The defect is a fault in the current regulator connector wires which can form a bridge if exposed to high temperatures, high current loads or excessive lateral traction on the wiring.

The following models are affected:

Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Bonneville T120 Black (2021-2024 models), Street Twin, Street Twin Goldline, Street Scrambler, Street Scrambler Sandstorm (2021-2022 models), Speed Twin 900 and Scrambler 900 (2023-2024 models).

Triumph Motorcycles Spain has contacted owners of the affected models to rectify the fault by fitting a new cable alignment clip.