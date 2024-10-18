Castilla-La Mancha region opposes use of private airport to house migrants

J. M. L. MADRID. Friday, 18 October 2024, 19:04 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The regional government in Castilla-La Mancha has opposed the Spanish government's possible plans to convert the little-used private airport in Ciudad Real as a centre for migrants.

Speaking on Thursday, the region's finance minister, Patricia Franco, said, "Castilla-La Mancha has always responded to calls to take in [migrants], however this is not the way to integrate hundreds of people." She added that there was a "verbal confidentiality agreement between the airport and the Spanish government" regarding the possibility.

No decision

The Spanish minister for equality and inclusion, Elma Saiz, said that "a decision has not been taken" and that "conditions were being analysed in depth" adding that if used the airport would be used for short stays with an open regime to offer humanitarian aid to migrants.

The local chamber of commerce has also expressed its opposition to the idea, along with municipal, provincial and regional authorities. Ciudad Real chamber president Miguel Ángel Ruiz said on Thursday that the airport had contacted local businesses with regard to providing services, "something I wouldn't do out of ethics and principles".