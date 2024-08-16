British influencer sparks outrage by removing her underwear and placing it on shelves in Mercadona supermarket in Spain

El Norte de Castilla Castilla Friday, 16 August 2024, 11:46 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

British influencer Chloe Lopez has achieved her goal: to be talked about. However, she has also earned the hatred of many people in Spain after crossing a red line with her viral challenges.

This young woman sets out to attract attention on Instagram and TikTok and get followers at all costs through a powerful hook that has become her signature: videos in which she leaves her worn underwear in the most unexpected places.

Lopez has so far left her "donations", as she calls them, by a petrol pump, between a pillow and a new mattress on display in a furniture shop, on a railing outside a shop, in a vending machine and even inside the pocket of a new jacket in a shop.

But, on this latest occasion, she has infuriated Mercadona customers and members of the public by taking off her used underwear and placing it on a tray among several loaves of bread with a broad smile, not caring that a female employee was restocking shelves right behind her but did not notice what she was doing. Just to her left there was a dispenser of plastic gloves and a sign indicating that it is compulsory to use them for hygiene reasons when handling the bread.

However, gets worse, in two other uploaded videos (also apparently filmed in a Mercadona store) she features in the vegetable section, playing suggestively with courgettes and aubergines with no gloves on and, in the other, placing her used panties on a shelf of refrigerated and packaged food. At the moment, it is not known at the moment which Mercadona supermarket or stores were involved in the unsavoury stunts.

Internet users in Spain have been enraged by the unhygienic and disrespectful gesture of this 'influencer' and have called on the supermarket chain to take action against her. For its part, the Spanish supermarket chain has confirmed that it has placed the matter in the hands of its lawyers.

Lopez, who has 175,000 followers on Instagram and describes herself as "your fav brit", is being heavily criticised and may face action from Mercadona for putting their consumers' health at risk with her latest viral challenge.