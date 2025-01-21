Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

This is the best day to see a spectacular parade of six planets in the night sky
Astronomy

The sight of Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Uranus and Neptune will offer rare astronomical spectacle

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 11:38

Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Uranus and Neptune are separated by millions of kilometres in space, but it is currently possible to see them aligned from Earth in a spectacular rare sight.

The parade of planets can be seen via a visual effect along the plane of the ecliptic, which is the imaginary flat surface of the solar system on which the planets orbit the sun.

Venus and Saturn are in the southwest (both in the constellation Aquarius), Jupiter is high in the constellation Taurus, and Mars is in the east, in the constellation Gemini. Uranus (in the constellation Aries) and Neptune (in the constellation Pisces) will also be visible, but only through a telescope. And, according to the experts, the best day to be able to see them is the night of this Tuesday, 21 January.

It will be important to have a map of the sky or a specialised app (such as Sky Tonight) to help locate the planets, as some can be confused with the stars. And, as is often recommended for enjoying astronomical phenomena at night, it is important to stay away from sources of light pollution and to equip yourself with binoculars.

Another one in February

These six planets will be joined in February by one more, Mercury, an event that is not expected to happen again for at least a decade. The best day to enjoy this sight will be 28 February.

