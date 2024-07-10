Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Warning to BBVA, Santander and Caixabank customers about the scam arriving in Spain. Ideal
BBVA, Santander and CaixaBank issue Wangiri scam warning to customers
Consumer advice

BBVA, Santander and CaixaBank issue Wangiri scam warning to customers

The three big Spanish banks are particularly concerned about a fraud originating from Japan which has been detected in Spain in recent months

C. L.

Madrid

Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 23:04

Three of Spain's big banks have issued a warning to their customers about a spike in scams in recent months.

CaixaBank, Santander and BBVA are particularly concerned about a scam originating in Japan. The so-called Wangiri scam has been detected in Spain on several occasions in recent months and involves making calls from an automated system and letting the phone ring a couple of times before hanging up.

This usually triggers curiosity in the caller, prompting the victim to return the call to check who it is, however they will be calling premium rate numbers that are not included in the unlimited calls usually included in mobile plans.

One of the most effective ways to avoid falling victim to the Wangiri scam is to check where the missed call is coming from. If it is a phone number from overseas, it is most likely to be a scam.

Smishing scam

Another growing threat is smishing, where fraudsters send fake text messages that appear to come from trusted sources, such as banks or service companies. These messages often contain links to fraudulent websites designed to collect personal or financial data. Banks recommend you do not click on links in unsolicited text messages and always verify the authenticity of any communication before taking action.

To protect against these scams, Banco Santander, BBVA and CaixaBank suggest not returning calls from unknown or suspicious-looking numbers, especially those with international prefixes, always verify the identity of the sender before providing any personal or financial information, whether through a call, text message or email.

They also recommend regularly checking phone bills and statements for any unusual or unauthorised charges, blocking suspicious numbers using your phone's features or contacting your service provider for assistance.

